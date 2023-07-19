MU hires 1st ever Director of Track & Field and Cross Country

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Keith Roberts was officially announced as the Herd’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Tuesday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. He spent the last two years in the same position at Eastern Illinois where he was last seasons’ OVC Track Coach of the Year and had seven EIU student-athletes compete at the NCAA Championships West Preliminaries.

Here’s more from the introductory press conference as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Suspect dead after WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
Boyd County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 8600 block of Rt. 60 near the Summit...
Rt. 60 reopens in Boyd County
Remains found in Mingo County confirmed to be human
Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Keith Roberts Hired at MU
South Point was back on the practice field Monday evening.
Pointers poised for 2023 football season
South Point preps
McDermott, Ohio golfer will be playing in 2023 Senior Open next week
Local golfer is heading to the Senior Open