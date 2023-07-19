MU hires 1st ever Director of Track & Field and Cross Country

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Keith Roberts was officially announced as the Herd’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Tuesday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. He spent the last two years in the same position at Eastern Illinois where he was last seasons’ OVC Track Coach of the Year and had seven EIU student-athletes compete at the NCAA Championships West Preliminaries.

Here’s more from the introductory press conference as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.