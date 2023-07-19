New Storm Alert on Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A welcomed break from the July storm pattern on Wednesday came courtesy of a lack of sunshine to fuel afternoon thunderheads. In meteorology we look for moisture (*high humidity), heat (energy) and a trigger (sunshine) thunderstorms. Throw in a fast ribbon of wind in the heavens above and the makings of a summer storm day are established. Now a heads up, those identical conditions are likely to be present again on Thursday when we will back on storm alert.

Tonight, skies will partially clear as any evening scattered shower fades away. Patchy dense fog will form over the wet ground. Lows will dip into the 60s.

Thursday we will be back on storm watch. Low clouds to start will yield to partial sunshine by noon with towering clouds to follow. By mid-late afternoon, a storm line will likely form to our west then march steadily across the region. The steady pace implies wind will accompany the squall line. In concert with lightning strikes, the wind will have the capability of producing a new wave of power hits/outs. Highs will be held in the 80s as the afternoon cloud cover puts a ceiling on the temperature.

By Friday a fresher north wind will ooze into the region with a cozier brand of air arriving in time for the weekend. While a thundershower can linger for a while, the overall flavor of the weekend weather if favorable for county fairs in Summersville and Wellston and the Lions Fair in Tollesboro Ky. Weekend highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s will lend the look and feel of September.

But before we get to the weekend, we are back on storm watch for Thursday an upgrade to storm warnings likely for parts of the region.

