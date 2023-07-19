Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction impacts businesses in the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Orange cones and closed road signs continue to sit alongside MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, making driving a hassle.

The construction project began in April 2022 as one of three road projects that the state Department of Highways is handling. The project from 33rd Street to 40th Street is working to repair drainage concerns, sidewalks, signage and more, according to a website made by their contractors.

But for the many businesses along the road, the construction has caused headaches for their day-to-day operations.

“It’s getting in the way, part of our parking lot was blocked off for a while,” Theresa Ortiz, president and owner of Donut Connection, said. “I have a lot of customers come in just say ‘I didn’t even know you guys were open’ which is always disheartening to hear.”

Ortiz said that the construction inconvenience upsets her customers, as well.

“We have a bunch of offerings and then people come to your shop, and it just looks like you’re closed, boarded up. It can be frustrating just running over the same wall over and over again,” she said.

Bill Kline is one of those customers, and he comes to the donut shop everyday.

“It’s been very difficult with the construction because you can’t get in and most of the people can’t get out and then they have people coming down the other direction trying to come in and its tough,” he said.

Husson’s Pizza is another business impacted by the construction -- enough so that they used it as a marketing tactic. Their sign out front of their business reads “Tired of MacCorkle, we deliver.”

Kiran Kesari, a delivery driver at “Husson’s Pizza” says that delivering pizzas on time with the construction has been a challenge.

“Its been pretty annoying, but mainly its added time to commutes between deliveries,” he said.

Even with the headaches, people are excited for this project to be finished.

“I know once the road is done its going to be fantastic because it’s just going to bring more people in, which will just phenomenal,” Ortiz said.

