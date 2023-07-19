Parkway Authority: New safety measures for motorists ‘effective immediately’ following incidents on Yeager Bridge

After a pair of incidents on the southbound Yeager Bridge on I-64/77, the West Virginia Parkway Authority said additional safety measures will go into effect.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of drivers cross the Chuck Yeager Bridge near Kanawha City on Interstate 64/77.

Just after 10 Monday night, Metro 911 dispatchers dealt with a number of calls coming from the southbound bridge involving a number of vehicles that struck cables hanging from the bridge.

A similar group of calls came in Thursday afternoon in the same section area of the bridge with several drivers dealing with damaged windshields and shattered glass.

Junior Keener, a delivery driver from South Charleston, said he was heading toward Kanawha City on the bridge during the time of the incident. He said the cables damaged his work truck’s windshield.

“I got on the bridge and I noticed people were slowing down, but I wasn’t sure why,” he recalled by phone Tuesday. “Then I saw this cable hanging down, so I looked at my mirror because I couldn’t stop by slamming on my brakes because then I’d get rear-ended. So I looked in my mirror, there’s nobody in the left lane, so I go to get into the left lane and then as I was getting in the left lane, something hit my truck. It sounded like I had crashed, except my windshield was completely shattered and I was like, ‘What the heck was that?’ Because I knew I was missing the one cable that I saw, but it was a second cable that came down.”

Keener said hearing about Monday night’s incident left him more worried about the future of other drivers on the bridge.

“I worry about a third time because what if that’s somebody that panics and swerves into somebody with an 18-wheeler, what if that driver swerves into somebody or a cable comes down hits a motorcyclist, motorcyclists wouldn’t survive getting hit?”

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to see what’s being done to prevent future accidents.

Jeff Miller, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkway Authority provided a statement:

As the safety measures are put in place, Keener said he is grateful to be alive -- hoping the additions will prevent an even worse incident from happening.

“My biggest fear, it could be worse so I don’t want to witness anything worse than what it was. I’m just thankful everyone was OK,” he said.

West Virginia State Police are investigating both incidents. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

