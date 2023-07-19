Powerball fever hits as jackpot grows to $1 billion

Powerball fever hits as jackpot grows to $1 billion
Powerball fever hits as jackpot grows to $1 billion(KY3)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The incredible Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night.

However, it’s getting competition from the Mega Millions jackpot which is now up to $720 million.

The estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot marks the seventh largest in U.S. history.

As people grabbed their last minute tickets, we asked a man what he would do with that big of a prize.

He says he hasn’t thought that far ahead yet, because you have to get the winning part done first, but he would probably add on to his business.

“I just hope I win. My wife always tells me, ‘don’t forget to buy a lottery ticket.’ So, here it is, honey,” Jim Vaught said.

The Powerball drawing is expected to happen at 10:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, July 19) Eastern Daylight Time.

We will show the numbers during our 11 p.m. newscast on WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

