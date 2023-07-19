Prepping for back-to-school

Mental health expert and former NFL player Mike Gibson on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mike Gibson, a former NFL player and now a mental health expert at The Mental Health Center of San Diego, strongly believes that there is a right way to balance a tight schedule.

Mike’s management and tricks helped him achieve the NFL goal he dreamed about.

This morning on Studio 3, he offered tips on how to achieve consistent success while avoiding burnout.

