Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Strong storms across the region cause some damage
Tornado Warning for parts of Mason and Putnam counties expires
Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the West Side of Charleston.
Police investigating shots-fired incident
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth
Five arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction impacts businesses in the area
Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction impacts businesses in the area
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
Storm damage impacts residents of Syracuse, Ohio
Storm damage impacts Syracuse residents
Storm damage impacts residents of Syracuse, Ohio
Storm damage impacts residents of Syracuse, Ohio