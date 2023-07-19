Storm damage impacts Syracuse residents

SYRACUSE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A storm Tuesday night left homes with no power and trees down throughout parts of the region, including in Meigs County, Ohio.

The town of Syracuse was among the hardest-hit areas.

Residents there said the skies were clear, but quickly turned destructive and stormy.

Doug Helsley has lived in the area for about 50 years. He has a lot of family who live right in the same neighborhood.

“Trees behind my daughter’s house over there blowed over... just a mess, you know. Trees are down all through town over here,” Helsley said.

Residents also said there was huge balls of ice that were sticking to their homes from a hailstorm.

“Trees down, power lines down, wind blowing, hail, rain -- a pouring,” Helsley said.

Crews said they have been working to correct some of the damage all day and plan to be done by Wednesday night in the Syracuse area.

