Tudor’s Biscuit World Jam Off

The Tudor's Biscuit World Jam Off is Saturday, August 29.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tudor’s Biscuit World will be hosting their first ever Jam Off on August 26 at the Capitol Market in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was created in honor of their 25th year celebration with Make-A-Wish West Virginia.

Come out and judge some of the best jams in the state, listen to live music, and so much more!

Click here to visit Tudor’s Biscuit World.

Click here to follow along with Tudor’s Biscuit World on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Strong storms across the region cause some damage
Tornado Warning for parts of Mason and Putnam counties expires
Police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the West Side of Charleston.
Police investigating shots-fired incident
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Portsmouth
Five arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Summer camp means fun for all
Summer camp means fun for all
WSAZ - Dee's Real Estate Keys to Selling
When to spay and neuter your pets
When to spay and neuter your pets
'Women Making a Difference Night' with Charleston Dirty Birds
‘Women Making a Difference Night’ with Charleston Dirty Birds