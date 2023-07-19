Tudor’s Biscuit World Jam Off

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tudor’s Biscuit World will be hosting their first ever Jam Off on August 26 at the Capitol Market in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was created in honor of their 25th year celebration with Make-A-Wish West Virginia.

Come out and judge some of the best jams in the state, listen to live music, and so much more!

