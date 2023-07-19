‘Women Making a Difference Night’ with Charleston Dirty Birds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

On the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention that launched the women’s rights movement, the Charleston Dirty Birds, Spa Bliss, and other community partners will celebrate the many ways women make a difference in the community on Thursday, July 20,.

The event coincides with the Dirty Birds game that night against the York Revolution with the celebration starting soon after the gates of GoMart Ballpark open at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.