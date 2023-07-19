W.Va. Gov. Justice announces retirement of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, appoints Mark Sorsaia as his replacement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the retirement of Jeff Sandy as Secretary of Homeland Security, also presenting him with a Distinguished West Virginian Award.

“Jeff Sandy has done an amazing job as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Justice said in a news release. “He’s an honorable man who’s helped my administration in countless ways, and we will greatly miss his tireless work. I can never thank him enough for his service these past seven years and I wish him the absolute best in his retirement.”

The governor also announced that he appointed Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia as Sandy’s replacement as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. That will be effective Aug. 1.

“Mark is incredibly qualified to take the helm of this important agency, and I look forward to working closely with him,” Justice said in the release.

During a briefing Wednesday, Justice described Sandy, a Wood County native, as “a good man” who oversaw the reorganization/consolidation of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety as the Department of Homeland Security in 2020.

During Sandy’s tenure, violent crime decreased by 27.8%, according to the governor. Justice also said Sandy wanted to retire early, but he asked him to stay on for the ongoing investigation involving the West Virginia State Police Academy.

According to the governor’s release, Mark Sorsaia launched his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1988 and was elected as the prosecuting attorney of Putnam County West Virginia in 1996. Sorsaia is currently serving in his fifth term as county prosecutor.

