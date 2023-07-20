Animal shelter looks for help to prevent euthanization procedures

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Members of the Floyd County Animal Shelter have been discussing the need to euthanize their animals due to capacity issues.

Dr. Ed Clark, Floyd County Animal Shelter board member, said they are working diligently to keep this from happening.

That’s the last resort, we are trying to stay away from that. I guess that’s what we are trying to let the public know that’s where we’re at, we’re over capacity. We’ve got more animals than we can hold, and we’ve got people bringing animals in continuously right now.

The shelter said there is a waiting list of about 80 people looking to bring in animals, many of which have multiple pets.

Sheridan McGuire, an employee with the shelter, said the community can really help in stopping this decision.

“One, stop the problem at the root - so if we can get the animals spayed and neutered - and prevent unwanted litters - that will stop a lot of the strays. After that - the ones that are in the shelter getting them some publicity getting them exposure - getting people to see that they are good adoptable animals,” McGuire said.

She also said many of the employees are prepared to quit if the shelter starts euthanizing the animals.

We can’t handle this. We come in here every day and form connections with these animals that are perfectly healthy. To have them lose a chance at a good home that they deserve. We just can’t handle that.

The shelter is turning to the community for help to find these animals good homes.

McGuire said one way to do that is through sponsorships, which is when a person is not looking to adopt an animal, but want to help those who are looking to adopt but cannot afford certain fees needed for adoption.

“So, we’ve had about 10 animals sponsored. We have some more that can be sponsored; if people would like to sponsor them, or if somebody is out there and wanted an animal but couldn’t afford it, they could come up here and approved people can get the animal for free,” McGuire said.

Clark said a member of the board approached the fiscal court to look for additional county funding.

The court and board members are hoping to work together to find a solution,

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.