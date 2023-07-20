Boone County project underway considered promising development

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on the massive interchange in the Rock Creek area is a gateway to development in Boone County.

This kind of development is something Robert Williams Jr. has not seen in the county in years.

“Any kind of economic stimulus is welcome here because some of these places around here almost dried up when the coal mines left,” Williams said.

In 2021, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $19.5 million project by Triton Construction to build an interchange off of U.S. 119 in the Rock Creek area.

Additionally, in 2022, Justice announced a project of more than $4.2 million by S&E Clearing and Hydroseeding to build a 3-mile road to the old Hobet Mine Site, which is now called the Rock Creek Development.

Some residents in the Rock Creek area said they would like to see factory work come to the county, but when Williams heard the project will bring business to the area near his home, he was hopeful.

“I think it is a good thing, I really do. Will it benefit me? Probably not but, you know, I think younger people -- it will benefit them,” Williams said.

He said the project is making use of land that once fueled the county.

“They are turning something that could be just not good for anything, hunting or something like that, and making it into something useful,” Williams said.

The DOH said in a news release that the foundation for the bridge piers and paving should begin soon.

Williams thought the completion date for the project could change.

“That is only two and a half years that might be wishful thinking as far as that goes,” he said.

The DOH said the project will be complete in 2026.

