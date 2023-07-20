Clearance warnings, reduced speed now in effect at Yeager Bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From height restriction warnings miles before the Yeager Bridge, to added West Virginia State Police troopers patrolling turnpike entryways, drivers are seeing more warnings for the Yeager Bridge painting project in Interstate 64/77.

The measures come after inspectors with the Parkways Authority found evidence an oversized truck struck a containment deck on the bridge Monday, triggering cables to fall later in the day and causing damage to several vehicles.

Officials said increased traffic and recent severe weather may have also been factors.

The situation strikes a nerve with Douglas Yost, a retired truck driver.

“They got those signs up, and the signs are telling you what their height ... they’re gonna have to learn to watch and read. Them signs are up for a reason,” he said Thursday. “They tell you it’s a 14 foot, so many inches, so if they know they’re higher than that, they have to cross the river in another place.”

In a statement Thursday, state transportation officials said for the numerous bridge painting projects, planning for safety goes into the design of every project and each must be designed individually; no two sites are the same. The safety measures for each project are spelled out in that projects construction plan.

Yost said even years off the job safety has remained at the top of his mind.

“You’ve got to watch people ... traffic these days is ridiculous,” Yost said. “People are just gonna have to pay attention to the signs ... They got the speed limit signs, a lot of people don’t pay attention if they just go right on through and then next thing you know, there’s an accident.”

West Virginia State Police are still investigating Monday night’s accident. The painting project is expected to be complete this fall.

