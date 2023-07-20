Daytime closure Friday for KY 1 in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Carter County should plan for temporary daytime closures of KY 1 on Friday for slide repairs.

On Wednesday and Thursday, crews closed KY 1 just south of East Carter High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to replace drainage pipes, make slide repairs, and fix areas of embankment to keep water off the roadway.

On Friday, July 21, KY 1 will close again for continued slide repairs.

The highway will reopen overnight, but will be closed each day where crews are working.

Drivers may use KY 773 through Grayson and Hitchins as detour.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.