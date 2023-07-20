First Warning Forecast | Deceiving Thursday sunshine before evening and overnight strong storms

Severe storms for Thursday, though
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An area of low pressure to the west of the overall area will begin to move its way on into the area during the day. However, this will take its time doing so, keeping the storm threat to fairly isolated during the DAYTIME on Thursday. However, overnight this will change as the cold front sweeps on through.

Timing of this system will likely be as follows: western and central portions of our area see isolated storms between 3 and 5 PM. After that, the main line comes through around 8-9 along the US-23 corridor in Ohio. Central portions of the area see the main line come through between 9 PM and 1 AM. Southern and eastern areas see storms between 1 and 3 AM. Main threats will be gusty storms up to 60 mph. Hail will be an issue further north and west, mainly in the Ohio areas and right along the river in WV and KY.

After the front passes through the overall area, things really calm down for the day on Friday. Still, an isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out over southern areas and eastern areas. High pressure over the high plains and eastern Rockies will begin to work in, pushing drier weather into the overall area. A weak disturbance will roll on through on Saturday, which has the potential for an isolated afternoon shower. However, most of us should be fairly rain-free

Nice weather continues on Sunday, before another shot of isolated showers moves on in for Monday and Tuesday. High pressure pushes back in on Wednesday, which will allow for the overall region to begin to see some calm, but hot conditions for Wednesday.

