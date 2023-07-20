Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers appointed as agency’s full-time leader

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Col. Jack Chambers now has the full-time job as the West Virginia State Police superintendent after his appointment by Gov. Jim Justice.

Chambers takes the job amid several investigations into the agency, which he addressed on Wednesday.

He said about 70 women say they were victimized by a hidden camera found in the State Police Academy’s women’s locker room.

On Wednesday, the new leader of the state police says he’s made some changes in the 120 days he’s been on the job as the interim superintendent.

First, he said top-of-the line cameras are being installed in the academy to know who is there day and night.

Staff changes have been made -- specifically a female staffer whose focus will be to work in the female barracks at the academy.

Chambers also said female students will have the opportunity to meet before and after classes to voice any concerns they may have.

As far as accountability, changes have been made to keep a closer look at when and how long troopers work.

So far, Chambers said he has “separated employment” with four troopers he doesn’t believe meet expectations for the organization.

State police are also working with the FBI to teach cadets civil rights classes, and the Division of Administrative Services now has an eye on state police grants, purchasing, and human resources.

As for the other investigations, a domestic violence protective order has been dropped in an abuse case involving a trooper that is now being handled by the Ritchie County prosecutor.

And as for the Interstate 81 rape case, Chambers said that internal investigation is mostly wrapped up.

For previous coverage >>> tap here.

