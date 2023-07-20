Man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges

Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man is in the Big Sandy Detention Center facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, according to Magoffin County Circuit Court.

Officials confirm Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse happened sometime between March 1, 2018, and June 1, 2018, in Magoffin County, Kentucky.

Taulbee is facing rape in the third degree when being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust to a person under the age of 18, court documents state.

The rape allegations stem from sometime between March 1, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

Taulbee’s bond has been set at $20,000 cash only.

A request for a bond reduction was denied, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

