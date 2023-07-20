More than 4,000 tons of ‘clean coal’ spills into Buckhannon River, DEP says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a violent rain storm on Saturday led to more than 4,000 tons of clean coal being spilled into the Buckhannon River.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, or DEP, says the storm damaged control structures at the Carter Roag facility in Randolph County and led to about 4,500 tons of clean coal being spilled.

DEP officials say most of the spilled clean coal made it into the left fork of the Buckhannon River and into the Tygart Valley River because of the area receiving nearly 2.5 inches of rain in an hour.

The DEP was notified of the spill Sunday night, and officials say crews were onsite the next morning.

Officials say the company made significant repairs by Monday morning. As remediation work continues, the DEP is overseeing the project.

There have not been any visible impacts to aquatic life, including fish, observed since the spill occurred, DEP officials say.

The DEP says preliminary readings indicate the water chemistry in the streams remains mostly unaffected.

The DEP says they have issued three Notices of Violation to the company responsible for the spillage.

Although the company is not actively mining coal, officials say it operates a prep plant that is currently processing the last of recently mined coal.

Once that is complete, officials say the plant will not be operational, leaving the remaining coal stockpiles to be shipped out by rail.

The company will then begin cleaning up and reclaiming the area around the prep plant.

Because of the amount of coal fines spilled and how they were distributed along the banks of the affected streams, DEP officials say it is likely that future rain events will cause the material to continue washing downstream.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
Man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges
Tree falls on family home
Tree falls on family’s home
Sheriff's deputies release surveillance photos of two woman accused in a string of car break-ins.
Suspects wanted for car break-ins
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

How to throw the best backyard bash
How to throw the best backyard bash
Jackson County Fair
Jackson County Fair
Camp Landing ready for a Barbie weekend
Camp Landing ready for a Barbie weekend
Gas Tank Getaway | Summer fun in Ohio
Gas Tank Getaway | Summer fun in Ohio
SOMC Hospice Memorial Ride
SOMC Hospice Memorial Ride