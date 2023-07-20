Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of baby

Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are facing charges after the death of a 7-month-old boy.

Investigators say the mother of the child and the mother’s boyfriend were both arrested in connection with the death.

The chief deputy with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Department, Aaron Ervin, says the mother of the baby went to a neighbor’s house around 11:30 Tuesday night to call 911, because the baby was struggling to breathe.

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Bray Hollow Road in McArthur and performed CPR on the child, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Hocking County.

The mother of the boy, Kasley Hoover, and Hoover’s boyfriend, Phillip Johnson, have both been arrested. They were video arraigned Thursday afternoon from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville.

According to the criminal complaints, Johnson is charged with reckless homicide and endangering children, and Hoover is charged with endangering children.

Ervin says they’re still waiting for autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death, but based on evidence and interviews, they had enough to charge the pair.

“A lot goes through your mind,” Ervin said. “At the time, we’re determining whether it’s natural causes or whether someone is that evil to actually hurt a child, and the child is deceased as a result of their actions.”

The prosecuting attorney, James Payne, says evidence suggests this was not a one-time incident.

“At this early stage, it’s our belief this was not a one-time incident, that the child involved exhibited bruising which seems to indicate different stages where he’d been abused in the recent past,” Payne said. “They can tell from the discoloration of the bruising and some of the other injuries involved. It’s heartbreaking, but we’re going to make sure justice is done in this case.”

The baby was born on New Year’s Eve. A family member says his cute smile lit up a room, that he was a perfect baby, and he was an angel taken away too soon.

Both suspects are due in court next week for preliminary hearings.

Payne says more charges could end up being filed.

Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000. Hoover’s was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Tree falls on family home
Tree falls on family’s home
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property

Latest News

Animal shelter in Floyd County, Ky. reaching out for help
Animal shelter in Floyd County, Ky. reaching out for help
Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
Mother and her boyfriend charged in connection with 7-month-old's death
Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting
Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting
New Huntington Fire station nears completion
New Huntington Fire station nears completion