New Huntington fire station nears completion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of construction fills the air at the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street as a new fire station in the Fairfield area of Huntington nears completion.

“We believe it’s going to be an excellent addition to our strategic response capability as well as a great safety enhancement for our firefighters on the job,” Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said.

Fuller says a major part of the design focuses on the well-being of firefighters during their 24-hour shifts.

“Segregate the work of the firefighters on the fire scene and those carcinogens that they pick up on their gear and that sort of thing and how they can separate that from their living quarters where they live and study and prepare for their duties,” Fuller said.

Other additions to the new station include: a breathing system to fill and take care of their air-tanks in-house, washing machines specifically designed for gear, special rooms for getting out of their gear so harmful fire chemicals do not transfer into their living quarters, plus a training room-- among other additions.

“We’re also pleased the station is going to house an engine company, which is what we normally think of as a fire engine-- and an aerial company, or a ladder truck, that will operate from here, as well as a reserve engine company,” Fuller said.

Once completed, this new station will replace the current fire station at 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

Fuller says the new station, located in the Fairfield community, will enhance response times.

“They can expect an immediate response. It is particularly important that we now have a station on this side of the underpasses and railroad tracks to strategically position our resources to better serve the citizens in times of catastrophe,” Fuller said.

This new fire station is expected to be in service by late this summer or early fall.

The Fire Department is named after former Huntington Mayor Joseph L. Williams.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.