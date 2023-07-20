Pikeville Medical Center’s Advanced Women’s Care Center

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has a facility meant to provide expert care for mothers and their babies.

Dr. Tiffany Thompson and Dr. Hayley Trimble with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what makes the Advanced Women’s Care Center so special.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property
Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor
Yeager Bridge painting project to add more safety measures
Parkway Authority: New safety measures for motorists ‘effective immediately’ following incidents on Yeager Bridge
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness
Brothers with Type 1 Diabetes travel to Washington D.C. to promote awareness
Nicholas Snider delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, July 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers appointed as agency's full-time leader
Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers appointed as agency's full-time leader
Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person
Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person