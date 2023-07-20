Second suspect charged in officer-involved shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Logan County Tuesday, July 18 has been released from the hospital and charged.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Barry Vaughan was released from the hopsital and charged with two counts attempted murder and one charge of fleeing with reckless disregard. fleeing causing bodily injury, transferring and receiving stolen property and obstructing.

Investigators said Marlana Adkins and Vaughan were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after a 911 call claiming they were shoplifting at a nearby Dollar General. They also say the car they were driving had stolen plates.

The Sheriff’s Office said Vaughan attempted to reverse the vehicle to leave the parking lot, and an officer attempted to grab the steering wheel from the passenger-side window.

The sheriff then said Vaughan put the vehicle back in drive toward another officer, and it was at that time when officers fired shots at the driver.

Adkins has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer, transporting stolen property across state lines, transferring/receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

From sheriff Clemens:

“The suspect, Barry Ethan Vaughan was released from St. Mary’s Hospital earlier today. He was arrested by Cabell County Deputies and taken in front of a Cabell County Magistrate where is bond was set at $103,000.00 dollars cash bond only. He is currently incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail located in Barboursville, WV”

