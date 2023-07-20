Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property
Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor
Yeager Bridge painting project to add more safety measures
Parkway Authority: New safety measures for motorists ‘effective immediately’ following incidents on Yeager Bridge
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

The Moby Dick ride was confiscated as part of an investigation after a child was hurt.
Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees
Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
Man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman