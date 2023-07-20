Stormy night at Jackson Ohio Fair

Tracking thunderstorms thru the fairgrounds
Poultry at the County Fair (file pix)
Poultry at the County Fair (file pix)(WWNY)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT
WELLSTON, OH (WSAZ) -The Jackson Fair has been at it since 1855, since Franklin Pierce was President of the USA.. Along the way there have been many stormy nights. Tony was on hand for the latest thundery shenanigans. What started as a fine summer evening quickly turned into a sog-fest! TONY TALKED TO Sheriff Frazier and Fair VP Chris Walls on the protocol for summer storms during the fair.

