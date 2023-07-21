Alumnus gives back to high school football team, making the players custom mouthguards

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - One doctor is helping football players, like Wheelersburg High School senior Landon Hutchinson, stay safe on the field -- but not in the most common way.

“Its always special having people in our community who want to give back to our program, especially when it’s from past players” Hutchinson said.

That past player is Dr. Thomas Graf, who graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 2011 and became a dentist. One of the first things he learned in dental school was making mouth guards for the university’s football team and that is when the idea came to him.

“I just remember thinking, I had never even heard of a custom mouth guard and once I learned how to do it I wanted to bring it back, so when we opened this office, even before we opened this office was our first year doing this we made them for 75 football players,” Graf said.

He makes the mouth guards out of his practice, Graf Dental Surgery, with a team to help support him. But, these are not just regular mouth guards that players can buy at an athletic store and boil in water; these are custom to each and every player.

“This is an NFL level grade mouth guard because they are custom fit to your mouth, “ Graf said. “So we take impressions of the players mouths and we use those impressions to actually fabricate the mouth guard in our lab so it’s a lot more accurate.”

It’s not just a mouth guard to the team, it’s a sentiment to the impact this team has on each other and the community.

“Dr. Tom Graf, who was a senior at one point in time, and now he’s back in our community giving back. That’s just full circle and that’s what you got to have and that community involvement is what we pride ourselves on,” said Rob Woodward, head football coach at Wheelersburg High School.

And members of the team want Dr. Graf and his whole team to know how much it means to them to have these new mouth guards.

“We are very thankful for Dr. Tom Graf down there and his team that provides these mouthpieces,” Hutchinson said. ”It’s special that he can come down here and do it for us professionally and make everything fit perfect ... It’s pretty special.”

