Cats picked 4th in SEC media football poll

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 21, 2023)--Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes. Kentucky received one first place vote and finished in the fourth spot.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS

Georgia (265) 2011

Tennessee (14) 1682

South Carolina (3) 1254

Kentucky (1) 1204

Florida 911

Missouri 658

Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS

Alabama (165) 1899

LSU (117) 1838

Texas A&M (1) 1144

Ole Miss 1128

Arkansas (3) 958

Auburn (4) 685

Mississippi State (1) 496

