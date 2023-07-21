First Warning Forecast | Nice weekend weather, heat returns for next week

Mid 90s likely by Thursday
First Warning Forecast (7-21-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As the cold front begins to move away from the overall area, things will gradually improve. However, I still can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle chance of areas east of I-79, mainly into the mountains. Overall, much of the region should be dry, comfortable, and fairly sunny. Clouds should move back into the overall region overnight tonight as we begin to see some showers develop overnight mainly along and south of I-64, associated with a small amount of energy in our atmosphere overnight tonight.

All in all this won’t be a huge issue - just a few sprinkles along and south of I-64. Heading into Saturday, high pressure will take over, pushing in sunshine and pleasant weather for much of the area. I still can’t rule out a location or two seeing a sprinkle, but 99.9% of the entire region will look to remain rain free on Saturday. The same thing can be said for Sunday. Temperatures should be quite comfortable as well.

As the high begins to kick off to the east, southerly winds should begin to allow the region to see much warmer temperatures move into the area for the week next week. While we should stay mostly rain free, I once again can’t rule out a location or two seeing an isolated sprinkle. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 80s by Tuesday, eventually reaching the mid 90s by the time we hit the end of next week. Time to break out the A/Cs once again!

