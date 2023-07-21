Herd That back to work before TBT begins

Herd alumni team comes up short in TBT
Herd alumni team comes up short in TBT(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Herd That, Marshall’s Alumni team, was back on the practice floor at West Virginia State on Thursday preparing for TBT (The Basketball Tournament).

Herd That will have the two most productive scorers in Marshall history with Jon Elmore and new addition Taevion Kinsey. Former Herd player Jarrod West joins the fray this year as well.

Elmore has been playing in the G league in South Dakota while Kinsey just finished a stint in the NBA summer league with the Utah Jazz.

James Kelly, Rondale Watson, and Stevie Browning are additional Herd alums back on the roster this year.

They’re joined by 6-11 center Luke Fischer from Marquette, 6-8 swing man Jacorey Williams who’s played with Herd That the last two years, and Rob Gray a former point guard at Houston among others.

4th seed Herd That opens play on July 25th at 9:00 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling against the Zoo Crew, an alumni team from Pitt.

#1 seed Best Virginia plays the 7:00 game against the Dubois Dream.

If Herd That and Best Virginia win they would meet on Thursday the 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Tree falls on family home
Tree falls on family’s home
Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
Man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water

Latest News

Keith Roberts is the new Director of Track & Field and Cross Country.
MU hires 1st ever Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
Keith Roberts Hired at MU
South Point was back on the practice field Monday evening.
Pointers poised for 2023 football season
South Point preps