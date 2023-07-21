Herd That back to work before TBT begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Herd That, Marshall’s Alumni team, was back on the practice floor at West Virginia State on Thursday preparing for TBT (The Basketball Tournament).

Herd That will have the two most productive scorers in Marshall history with Jon Elmore and new addition Taevion Kinsey. Former Herd player Jarrod West joins the fray this year as well.

Elmore has been playing in the G league in South Dakota while Kinsey just finished a stint in the NBA summer league with the Utah Jazz.

James Kelly, Rondale Watson, and Stevie Browning are additional Herd alums back on the roster this year.

They’re joined by 6-11 center Luke Fischer from Marquette, 6-8 swing man Jacorey Williams who’s played with Herd That the last two years, and Rob Gray a former point guard at Houston among others.

4th seed Herd That opens play on July 25th at 9:00 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling against the Zoo Crew, an alumni team from Pitt.

#1 seed Best Virginia plays the 7:00 game against the Dubois Dream.

If Herd That and Best Virginia win they would meet on Thursday the 27th at 7:00 p.m.

