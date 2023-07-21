Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire

Bowling Green fire fighters extinguish a fire along State Street on Friday, July 21, 2023.
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Firefighters are monitoring the scene of a fire at a historic building in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 1025 State Street.

The building is home to at least one local law office as well as Senator Rand Paul’s Capitol office.

State Street, between E 10th Ave. and E 11th Ave., along a section of Chestnut Street are blocked.

Ofc. Matt Davis out of ICU, long road to recovery: Read more about his update
Caption

8 fire units and 31 first responders worked to extinguish the fire. Crews are still on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

BGFD said no injuries were reported.

BGFD PIO Katie McKee told WBKO News it could take a couple of months to determine the cause.

WBKO has a crew at the scene, and we are working to bring you the latest information on-air and on WBKO.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
Man arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges
Tree falls on family home
Tree falls on family’s home
Sheriff's deputies release surveillance photos of two woman accused in a string of car break-ins.
Suspects wanted for car break-ins
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
School employee facing rape, sexual abuse charges suspended
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Types of microneedling with Living Well Aesthetics
Types of microneedling with Living Well Aesthetics
Nicholas Snider delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 21st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast