Ohio is picked top Cat in the East

CLEVELAND -- Toledo and Ohio have been selected to win their respective divisions in the 2023 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Football Head Coaches Preseason Poll. Head Coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves in the poll.

The Rockets also received seven votes to win the MAC Football Championship Game title, while the Bobcats received four votes when it came to selecting who will take home the MAC crown. Buffalo claimed the other Championship vote.

Toledo, the MAC West Division champions in 2022, defeated East Division champion Ohio, 17-7, in the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit. The Rockets went on to defeat Liberty in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on their way to a 9-5 record. Head Coach Jason Candle’s Rockets return seven All-MAC players from last year’s team, including junior quarterback Dequan Finn and All-American cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Ohio finished the 2022 season 10-4 overall, 7-1 against MAC opponents and 6-0 at home. They wrapped up their record-setting performance with a 30-27 overtime victory against Wyoming in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The 2022 season marked the Bobcats’ first 10-win season since 2011 and the fourth in program history.

The 77th season of MAC football kicks off on Saturday, August 26th and concludes with the 2023 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field on Saturday, December 2 at Noon ET (ESPN).

MAC East Division (First Place Votes)

1. Ohio (9) – 63 points

2. Miami (2) – 52 points

3. Buffalo (1) – 51 points

4. Bowling Green – 35 points

5. Akron – 26 points

6. Kent State – 19 points

MAC West Division (First Place Votes)

1. Toledo (11) – 66 points

2. Eastern Michigan (1) – 55 points

3. Northern Illinois – 38 points

4. Central Michigan – 37 points

5. Ball State – 27 points

6. Western Michigan – 23 points

MAC Champion: Toledo (7), Ohio (4), Buffalo (1)

