Online program to help with low math scores in Ohio

Ohio Department of Education providing it an no cost
The Ohio Department of Education is looking to correct low math scores through an online learning platform called Zearn.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Research shows that learning during the pandemic was detrimental to students’ achievement. One way the Ohio Department of Education is looking to correct that is through an online learning platform called Zearn.

It will be offered at no cost to schools for sixth through eighth grades.

Sherry Birchem, who’s with the Ohio Department of Education, said the pandemic hindered learning.

“Kids are coming out of the pandemic. There are gaps in their learning that they may not have fully grasped,” Birchem said.

The Washington-Nile Local school district said they have been using Zearn for years to help their students adjust.

Portsmouth West Elementary School Principal Linda Shaw said they were using Zearn to make learning easier across grades -- even in the elementary schools.

“With that we’ve closed that gap, and I think we are working really hard to do that, cause the whole bottom line is that it’s about them, right?” Shaw said.

Kids are not the only ones who can benefit from this program -- teachers and parents can as well.

Zearn gives students the opportunity to get help at home, from their parents.

“Say your child ... they’re working on home work. They’re struggling with the specific content or concept they’ll be able to log in and provide that, as well as after school learning opportunities,” Birchem said.

Educators can benefit from this, as well.

“A teacher can say this small group of students work on Zearn on this specific concept ... I’m working individually with these students on this concept,” Birchem said.

Opt-in for schools starts in September, and will be available starting January for a year and a half, so students can use it during the summer months.

