Phones: What’s old is new again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What’s old is new again.

This week, stores started carrying the Google Pixel Fold, which is the company’s version of a “foldable” smartphone.

It now joins Samsung and Motorola with this new/old trend, but is this just the latest tech fad... or are these phones reliable and here to stay?

Here to break it all down and show viewers what’s what is Sharonaka Earp from AT&T.

Click here to visit AT&T.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.