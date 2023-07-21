Phones: What’s old is new again

This week, AT&T stores started carrying the Google Pixel Fold, which is the company's version of a 'foldable' smartphone.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What’s old is new again.

It now joins Samsung and Motorola with this new/old trend, but is this just the latest tech fad... or are these phones reliable and here to stay?

Here to break it all down and show viewers what’s what is Sharonaka Earp from AT&T.

