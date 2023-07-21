School employee facing rape, sexual abuse charges suspended

Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – WSAZ has learned new information regarding a man accused of sexual abuse and rape.

WSAZ has confirmed that Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky is an employee of the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Magoffin County Schools.

Taulbee was arrested on Wednesday, July 19 and is currently in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse happened sometime between March 1, 2018, and June 1, 2018, in Magoffin County, Kentucky.

Taulbee is facing rape in the third degree when being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust to a person under the age of 18, court documents state.

The rape allegations stem from sometime between March 1, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

Magoffin County Schools confirmed Taulbee was hired on February 19, 2018.

Magoffin County Schools administration says Taulbee has been suspended without pay.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections tells WSAZ.com the incident did not take place at a DOC facility and reports the Department of Corrections is taking ‘corrective action.’

Taulbee’s bond has been set at $20,000 cash only.

A request for a bond reduction was denied, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

https://www.wsaz.com/2023/07/20/man-arrested-rape-sexual-abuse-charges/

