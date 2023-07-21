Two life flighted to hospital after helicopter crash, DEP headed to scene for fuel spill

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - Update: Officals with the Department of Emergency Management confirm two people involved in the crash were life flighted for their injuries. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental is on its way to the scene for a reported fuel spill. It’s unclear how much fuel has spilled.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rag Tavern Road and Route 7 in Terra Alta.

OEM officials confirm the West Virginia State Police is now handling the investigation.

This is breaking news, stick with 5 News for updates.

Original story: According to officials with the West Virginia National Guard, a helicopter has crashed near Camp Dawson in Preston County.

They say it is not a WVNG helicopter, and is not related to a National Guard training exercise.

Authorities confirm there are injuries, but it’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and how severe the injuries are.

5 News has a reporter headed to the scene to gather more information.

