‘We just need a couple more pieces of the puzzle’: Charleston Police seeks information in decade-old missing person case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deborah Hunter, a Boone County native who later moved to Florida, came back to Charleston in mid-2012 for a fresh start.

“She was staying in one of our local shelters after being involved in a domestic-related incident in Broward County, Florida,” said Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Sgt. Richie Basford.

“As a result of that, she came here to get away, reconnect with her family and become more involved in her grandchild’s life.”

Basford said Friday that Hunter had only been at the shelter for a few months before leaving one day in the early summer. When shelter staff hadn’t seen or heard from her for a week after, they contacted her family who then reported her missing. But they haven’t seen a sign of her since.

“With with the advances in technology now for law enforcement, we can kind of see patterns of life for people,” Basford said. “We’ve been able to determine through technology now that essentially she has no digital footprint. from 2012 till now.”

Through the years, police have gathered several relevant parts important to the investigation, but they’re hoping someone can fill in the last few gaps to help give Deborah’s family some piece

“We have a lot of information. We just need a couple more pieces of the puzzle, and then we can provide closure to the family,” he said. “What ultimately we want to do is we want to provide her children, her grandchildren some closure so they, you know, know what happened to their mother, grandmother. Those unanswered questions are the hardest to deal with.”

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Basford at 304-348-6480.

