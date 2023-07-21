Weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s hot and humid summer clime ended with a scattered thundershower line that formed along the WV turnpike then moved northward starting near Beckley then passing east of Charleston on it way into the Central WV high country. At the same time, showers and thunderstorms had the region along and north of I-70 under watch for high winds and even hail storms.

Overnight the main cluster of storms will swoop down from I-70 toward I-64. While these cells will arrive well after dark and hence removed from the peak heating of day, as brief thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning can last a half hour anywhere along and north of I-64. Chances are any cells that do make it south of the interstate will fade away as leftover shower fragments pre-dawn.

Behind the front, patchy fog will form pre-dawn and be locally dense where it has rained.

The front responsible for the brief rain and lightning will usher in a drier air mass in time for daytime work and play on Friday. The partly sunny and comfortably warm day that ensues will serve as a reminder of the high sunburn index day ahead for kids at the pool or summer camp. So SPF 30 please as kids load up with sunblock before heading to the pool or play area.

Like Friday the weekend too looks fine with plenty of sun. Highs in the 80s Friday thru Sunday. Lows will be in the comfy low 60s. As to whether it will rain in that 3 day period, let’s just say any scattered shower would be brief and unlikely to affect any outdoor plans.

In time next week, a long heat wave will spread in from the Great Plains. Highs will start near 90 early week before a crescendo into the 90s by mid-week. The drier ground is the higher the temperature will reach next week. So double check your AC is in tip-top condition!

