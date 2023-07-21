Weekend wow!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the heart of the Dog Days of summer this weekend as the Dog Star Sirius “commands” the astronomical heavens. Heat wave conditions dominate all 3 northern hemisphere continents. From China in Asia to Greece in Europe to the Southern Plains and desert southwest of the USA massive heat waves are the norm. Since that type of heat is expected to spill eastward next week, let’s savor the cozy and bright weather we will enjoy this weekend ahead.

Tonight will be cozy walking a county fair midway, taking in an outdoor play or a live concert. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. By dawn lows will fall into the low 60s with patchy dense fog.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of warming sunshine. Highs will crest in the 80s with low humidity. The “sneaky” high sunburn index belies the fact it will be a comfy heat at the pool.

Next week heat wave conditions will try to sneak in from the west. Highs will aim for the 90s as early as Tuesday but most probably starting Wednesday. Odds favor a mainly dry pattern rain wise- though a tropical humidity level will lend the feel of the Amazon.

