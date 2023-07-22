Condemned apartment building demolished in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A nuisance property in Ashland has been reduced to rubble.

The former Vincent Apartment building along Winchester Avenue had been vacant since May 2022. It was condemned by the city for a number of issues, including a hot water system that didn’t have proper carbon monoxide ventilation.

More than 30 tenants had to move out, but neighbors say the building had been far from vacant.

“People were coming in and out all hours of the night,” said Roger Vanhoose, who lives next door.

He says vagrants would break in practically every night.

“People were coming in over there beating and banging of a night and looting,” he said.

Vanhoose says he was concerned a fire would be started in the building and spread to neighboring homes.

“It was a security risk,” he said. “I’m glad to see it torn down.”

Thursday, demolition on the condemned building got underway.

Randy Hamlin and her dog Pee-Wee lived in the building until it was condemned. She now lives in the apartment building next door and says it was a relief to watch her former home come down.

“It made me happy,” she said. “There was a bunch of noise every night. I was afraid they’d come over here and start trouble.”

