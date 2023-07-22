Decent weather this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Comfortable nights in the 60s, seasonable afternoons 80s, and low humidity all combine for nice weather this weekend. Rain chances will be limited to isolated showers, mainly across Kentucky, Ohio, and the West Virginia mountains. For the week ahead, rain chances remain low, and this leads to building heat towards the end of the week for what looks to be the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

The remainder of Saturday stays partly cloudy with low humidity. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s for the afternoon. Isolated showers may pop across eastern Kentucky.

Saturday night sees a mostly clear sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s, even the upper 50s possible in rural spots.

On Sunday, expect another partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Isolated showers are likely across Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and the West Virginia mountains.

Monday through Friday continue to see a mix of sun and mainly fair-weather clouds with low rain chances. Afternoon temperatures get increasingly hotter each day: Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, while Wednesday through Friday climb to the low to mid 90s.

