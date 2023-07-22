Lane closed on I-64 Fort Hill Bridge through Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Driving along Interstate 64 in the Charleston area, there’s been consistent construction in the last couple of months, and that trend isn’t stopping.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Friday the closure of the eastbound slow lane on the Fort Hill bridge through Monday for bridge deck repairs.

For those driving over the bridge every day like Faith Cobb, the construction is causing some headaches.

“It’s definitely been frustrating going back and forth to work,” she said. “I work in downtown and seeing things are closed, you have to leave early for work.”

This lane closure comes after two lanes were closed July 12 on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge for emergency repairs after discovering the deterioration of patches.

We reached out to the DOH to find out if the repairs are connected, as well as additional details about the construction.

They sent a statement that said:

“The deck repairs consist of removal of damaged sections found during routine maintenance and patching those areas. The patching material must then have time to cure. The location of this particular bridge makes it necessary to place additional message boards and reach out to the public through media like you to alleviate traffic backups. This bridge sees some of the highest traffic of any roadway in the state and carries about 164,000 cars a day. The work is being completed on the weekend to minimize traffic backups.”

