Weekend finishes pleasant before incoming heat wave

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s pleasant weather with seasonable temperatures and low humidity will carry over into Sunday. Rain chances on Sunday remain limited to isolated showers that would pop primarily across Kentucky, Ohio, and the West Virginia mountains. For the upcoming work week, rain chances remain low as heat and humidity build. This will be the first extended hot stretch of the summer that, combined with the increased humidity, could lead to heat-related issues if not taken seriously.

Saturday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays mainly clear with patchy fog developing. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s, even the upper 50s possible in rural spots.

On Sunday, expect another partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity stays low. Isolated showers are likely across Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and the West Virginia mountains.

Monday through Friday continue to see a mix of sun and mainly fair-weather clouds with low rain chances. Afternoon temperatures get increasingly hotter each day: Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, while Wednesday through Friday climb to the low to mid 90s. Humidity gets higher each day as well, so it may feel like the triple-digits by the end of the week.

Depending on the timing of the next system, some relief may come Saturday with scattered showers in the forecast. However, afternoon temperatures still look to climb to around 90 degrees with high humidity.

