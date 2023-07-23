Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati to host CPR training at UC Medical Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin returned to the Queen City Saturday to educate others about the importance of CPR training.

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during the Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, held a CPR training class at the University of Cincinnati as a part of his Chasing M’s Foundation.

“The incredible care I received in Cincinnati was an important part of my journey since experiencing cardiac arrest in January,” said Hamlin. “Today, I’m honored to announce that I’m bringing my CPR tour to Cincinnati and humbled by the chance to give back to the people of this community. Working with the American Heart Association, my CPR tour will offer Hands-Only CPR at no cost. Cincinnati - come join us and learn how to save lives.”

Medical professionals, first responders and community members took part in the free training.

Community members and medical staff attended a CPR training at UC Medical Center hosted by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. (WXIX)

“We are here to learn hands-only CPR and early AED use,” said Alyssa Zimmerman, who is a registered nurse. “CPR in the early use of AED improves cardiac outcomes outside of the hospital and it helps improve your survivability rate prior to getting to the hospital.”

Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association Nancy Brown also stressed the importance of learning CPR.

“Untimely death in youth sports is from cardiac arrest and it’s really important that our teams, our coaches, our parents, our communities know how to do CPR and have access to a defibrillator so that if someone sadly has a cardiac arrest, that people can take action and help them survive just like Damar did,” Brown explained.

Hamlin giving back to the medical community that saved his life is significant for Brown, as well as those who have experienced losing a child due to cardiac arrest.

“A parent who lost their child to cardiac arrest, he said to me, ‘You know Nancy, for years we have been trying to educate people about CPR and AED use in our small little way, and in one fell swoop, Damar’s educating America’ - it’s very emotional to come back to this community - that was so wonderful in helping the Hamlin family through the toughest thing a family will ever face,” Brown says.

After the event, Hamlin retweeted a message from UC Health and captioned it “Family” with the heart hands emoji.

