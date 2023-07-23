Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire Saturday morning deemed suspicious by firefighters is under investigation.

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Chief Andrew Frazier said the fire broke out at a home along Darnell Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

“There was smoke coming out of the roofline,” he said.

Wilson Collins,a neighbor, came outside when he saw the street was blocked off.

“I just come out on the porch, and so all that fire trucks and ambulances,” said Collins.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

“Numerous indicators led to it being suspicious,” he said. “It has been vacant for a while. There should have been no reason fire started in that living room area or the kitchen.”

Due to the nature of the fire, Frazier said it would take some time for answers.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office will be investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Taulbee, 47, of Salyersville, Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, officials say.
School employee facing rape, sexual abuse charges suspended
Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of baby
Man arrested on attempted human trafficking charge involving minor
Man accused of attempted human trafficking of minor
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Sheriff's deputies release surveillance photos of two woman accused in a string of car break-ins.
Suspects wanted for car break-ins

Latest News

The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
TBT PREVIEW
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 7-22-23
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 22
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 22