Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire Saturday morning deemed suspicious by firefighters is under investigation.

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Chief Andrew Frazier said the fire broke out at a home along Darnell Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

“There was smoke coming out of the roofline,” he said.

Wilson Collins,a neighbor, came outside when he saw the street was blocked off.

“I just come out on the porch, and so all that fire trucks and ambulances,” said Collins.

Firefighters said there were no injuries.

“Numerous indicators led to it being suspicious,” he said. “It has been vacant for a while. There should have been no reason fire started in that living room area or the kitchen.”

Due to the nature of the fire, Frazier said it would take some time for answers.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office will be investigating the cause.

