Heat wave imminent

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “heat wave” is defined as three or more consecutive days where the high temperature hits 90 degrees or higher. That looks to be easily achievable this week as a “heat ridge” builds over the region. With humidity also on the rise, it will feel closer to the triple digits by the end of the week. Some relief may arrive in time for the upcoming weekend as the ridge breaks down, but until then, it is definitely going to feel like summer with little to no chance for rain.

A stray shower or storm is possible Sunday evening through sunset, mainly across Ohio and eastern Kentucky. Otherwise, expect a mostly clear sky through midnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Expect a continued mainly clear sky Sunday night with low temperatures dropping to the low 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

On Monday, the day starts with sunshine then turns partly cloudy for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop across northern Kentucky and central Ohio and may spill over into parts of southeastern Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and northern West Virginia late in the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Friday continue to see a mix of sun and mainly fair-weather clouds with low rain chances. Afternoon temperatures get increasingly hotter each day: Tuesday will be in the low 90s, while Wednesday through Friday climb to mid 90s. Humidity gets higher each day as well, so it ends up feeling like the triple-digits by the end of the week.

Depending on the timing of the next system, some relief may come Saturday into Sunday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. However, afternoon temperatures still look to climb to around 90 degrees with high humidity both days.

