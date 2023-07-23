It’s almost TBT time in WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Basketball Tournament is in full swing in some parts of the country with the Wheeling Regional getting its’ turn next week to showcase their teams. Two of them in particular are alumni teams from the Division I colleges in the Mountain State hailing from Marshall and West Virginia.

“Best Virginia” will be playing Dubois Dream at 7 p.m. Tuesday night with “Herd That” taking on Zoo Crew at 9 p.m. Here’s more from both squads who are eyeing that million dollar prize.

