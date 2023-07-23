Man arrested after fatal stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

It happened Saturday evening.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a gas station because a man, identified as Chaddrick Trent,32, of Marmet, was “acting bizarre.”

Officers said Trent told them he stabbed a woman, later identified as a family member.

Marmet Police officers responded to a home along MacCorkle Avenue to conduct a welfare check on the female. Officers found the female deceased in the home.

The victim was identified as Irma Woody.

Investigators say Woody had been stabbed multiple times, likely resulting in her death; however, her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an investigation.

Trent made statements of regret towards the incident, and he advised that he would have been better off had he not smoked “so much” marijuana and had he been taking his medications, according to a news release.

Detectives learned that Trent suffers from schizophrenia.

He’s being held at the South Central Regional Jail with no bond on a first-degree murder charge.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information should call 304-357-0885 or submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us under the “Tips” tab.

