Officer attacked, assaulted at Sawyer Point, lieutenant says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Central Business Section officer was taken to the hospital after an attack occurred near the pickleball courts at Sawyer Point early Sunday, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say officers received a radio run just after 7 a.m. about someone exposing themselves in the area.

When the officer arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, the suspect attacked and assaulted the officer, Cunningham said. The suspect was identified as Brandon Claiborne, the lieutenant said.

Then an “officer needs assistance” call was announced through the radio.

Cunningham says once more officers arrived, they saw the initial officer was on the ground while the suspect was over the officer.

An officer at the scene arrested the person without incident, Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the initial officer was taken to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers provided a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“This morning’s vicious attack on one of our officers is sickening. Thank God backup got there in time to save this officer’s life.

“We can not - and will not - tolerate violence against our police. If you assault a police officer in Hamilton County, we will put you in prison for a very long time.”

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police have not identified the officer who was injured.

Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a police officer, according to Lt. Cunningham.

