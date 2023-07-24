3 deaths being investigated as homicides

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after deputies discovered three bodies on Saturday evening in Lucasville.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 9-1-1 call from family members stating they found their son deceased at his residence on McLaughlin Rd. in Lucasville around 9: 30 p.m. Saturday night.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated deputies responded to the location and discovered one person dead inside a camper.

Deputies checked a second camper on the property and discovered two people other bodies.

The victims were identified as Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35, and James (Jay) Andronis, 68. All three lived on McLaughlin Rd. at the location of the incident.

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the investigation.

All three bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

