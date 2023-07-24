Charleston unveils electric scooters for city use

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston residents’ day got a little more exciting because the city is partnering with a company called Bird to allow people to ride scooters throughout the city. This new partnership between would allow residents to get around the city in a new and more eco-friendly way.

“Their scooters are on the street, they can operate them, all you have to do is download the app on their smartphone, look where there’s a scooter near you on GPS and you go in and scan a QR code and off you go,” Charleston Councilmember Emmett Pepper said.

Pepper has been a major voice in the mission to get scooters on the Charleston streets, and he says this will be a growth opportunity for the city.

“It gets people out and about, it’s healthier, and you can get a lot more people out on a scooter than cars,” he said.

Riders must be over the age of 18 to ride on a Bird scooters, and all riders cannot ride on roads with speed limits higher than 30 mph. You cannot ride on sidewalks or roadways closed to bicycle traffic, according to the city’s news release.

But even with all the fun that comes with riding scooters, Pepper urges riders to know the rules to stay safe.

“We do ask that people be careful, follow the rules, don’t park it on the street, don’t ride it on the sidewalk, give people room to walk through the sidewalk,” he said.

